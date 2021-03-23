WAUKESHA
Kenneth J. ‘Ken’ Reinhard
Aug. 5, 1939 - March 19, 2021
Ken peacefully passed away on March 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 81.
He was the beloved husband of Shirley (nee Banting) Reinhard for 22 years. Loving father of Thomas J. (Kim) Reinhard, Kaleen Herzberg, Kimberly Reinhard, Christian (Marisol) Flores, Leann (David) Lamp and Todd Reinhard. Loving step-father of Barbara (Dave) Koth, Ken (Lori) Gabay and Cindy Gabay (Ron Marx). Proud grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Patricia Zawstowski and the late Jeanne (the late Jerry) Miszewski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Florence (nee Froelich) Reinhard.
A special thank you to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, from 11-11:45 a.m., followed by the service at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.