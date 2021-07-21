PEWAUKEE
Kenneth ‘Ken’ W. Schaefer
Dec. 6, 1947 - July 11, 2021
Kenneth “Ken” W. Schaefer of Pewaukee died peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 73. He was born in Waukesha on December 6, 1947, the son of Walter and Geralda (nee Rolfson) Schaefer.
Ken was a machinist at MetalTek (Wisconsin Centrifugal), where he was affectionately known as “Buford” by his work family. He retired in 2013 after 40 years of service. Prior to this, Ken was a proud member of the U.S. Navy. He served one tour in Vietnam aboard the USS Chevalier. Ken was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea) and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He was passionate about the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, having welcomed our heroes home for more than 50 missions. Ken was an avid car enthusiast whose favorite pastime involved anything car related - collecting, racing, car shows.
He will be sadly missed by Diane, his beloved wife and partner of 37 years; his children Christopher Schaefer of Wauwatosa and Jennifer (James) O’Leary of Franklin; Diane’s children Dan Trevorrow (Erica) of Watertown and Tamara (Dan) Klawitter of Westfield; and his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan, Addison, Cyndi, Kenny, Dominick and Ashley. He is further survived by his mother and brother, Randy Schaefer of Waukesha, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 25, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service. Ken will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 18, at 2 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Kenneth W. Schaefer to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/).
Special thank you to Aurora Medical Center Summit and AngelsGrace Hospice for their care of Ken.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.