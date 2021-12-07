LAKE MILLS
Kenneth L. Horwatich
July 24, 1959 - Dec. 1, 2021
Kenneth L. Horwatich, 62, Lake Mills, formerly of Hartland, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 24, 1959, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Max and Jean (LaVigne) Horwatich.
He graduated from Arrowhead High School, class of 1977.
On October 14, 2000, he married the former Judy A. Wierl.
Ken was employed by Aztalan Engineering.
He had been a Boy Scout mentor, enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and doing home renovations.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Judy; their children, Alex, Abby, and Allie; siblings Bob (Debbie) Horwatich, Jim Horwatich, Doreen (Carl) Maahs, Sue Horwatich; stepmother, Judy Horwatich of Hartland; stepsiblings, Tim (Theresa) Wagner, Pam (Dennis) Condon, Deborah (Ed) Donovan; two aunts, Carol (Steve) Minzer and Janet McLeod; other relatives and friends.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Lake Mills.
Visitation will take place at 3 p.m. at the church until the time of mass.
For more information, visit www.claussenfuneralhome.com.