WAUKESHA
Kenneth L. Mullikin
July 20, 1935 — Sept. 20, 2021
Kenneth L. Mullikin, born in Bell Center on July 20, 1935, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, in Waukesha. Ken, the son of Gilbert and Gladys (Peak), was raised in rural southwestern Wisconsin on the Oswald family farm. He moved to Waukesha, working at the Waukesha Foundry where he retired in 1997. He is survived by two brothers: Gary Mullikin of Waukesha, and Virgil (Marion) Mullikin of Waldo. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Clifford and Ronnie, and his two sisters, Shelby Bulut and Mae Stenberg, and many nieces and nephews.
But, more than facts or dates, Ken, or “Nipper” to his Waukesha friends, will be remembered for being a devoted Brewers, Packers, and Badgers fan. He loved to travel, taking photos everywhere, bowling, trips to the Wisconsin State Fair, and Brewers home openers with his friend Bruce. Kenny was a kind-hearted, good-natured friend, uncle, and brother. Bowl a game, and raise a beer to Kenny this weekend, he’d like that.
Join us for a visitation and celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Call 262-547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for visitation details and directions. Burial will be at Wauzeka Cemetery.