MILWAUKEE
Kenneth P. Marcinkiewicz
July 13, 1939 - Dec. 17, 2021
Kenneth P. Marcinkiewicz of Milwaukee was born on July 13, 1939, to Edward and Helen (nee Zagorski) Marcinkiewicz and on December 17, 2021, was reunited with his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen (nee Kurek), in heaven. He was the loving father of Bethann (Eric) Western and Eric (December Gephardt) Marcinkiewicz; proud grandpa of Rachael, Natalie and Nicholas Prom, Evan, Daniel and Eric II Western, Zachary Marcinkiewicz, Skyler Wheeler, Quinn and Lydia Gephart. He is further survived by dear friends Ron and Diane Cook, Marge Grant, other relatives and friends.
Private services being held with interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
