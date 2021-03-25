WAUKESHA
Kenneth T. Mueller
Nov. 16, 1927 - March 24, 2021
Kenneth T. Mueller, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in Waukesha on November 16, 1927, the son of Jacob and Gertrude (nee Kraft) Mueller.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in the Philippines in 1946 and then in the Korean War in 1950. On August 2, 1952, he married Elsie McGowan and together they have been longtime members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Kenneth worked as a bricklayer for many years at Superior Masonry and was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400. He enjoyed bowling and playing sheepshead and cribbage.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 68 years, Elsie, of Waukesha; their daughter, Debbie (Joseph) Monfre of Sun Prairie; his three grandchildren, Caroline (James) Kinserdahl, Thomas Monfre and Daniel Monfre; and great-grandchildren, Brandon and Gavin Kinserdahl. He is further survived by his sisters Virginia (the late Gerald) Terrian and Patricia (the late Alfred) Klawinski, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Mueller and sons Douglas and Robert Mueller.
Funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family and close friends at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Burial with full military honors will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
If desired, memorials may be made to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.