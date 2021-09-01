WAUKESHA
Kerwin Karl Knapp
Nov. 3, 1960 - Aug. 20, 2021
Kerwin Karl Knapp of Waukesha passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at the age of 60. He was born in Milwaukee on November 3, 1960, the son of Kingmann and Dorothy (nee Eckmann) Knapp.
Kerwin worked for both Columbia St. Mary’s and Waukesha Memorial Hospital as a cook for almost 30 years. He was passionate about Wisconsin sports teams. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.
Kerwin will be greatly missed by his sons Justin and Jacob Knapp, and their mother Danielle Knapp. Brother to Kathy Knapp, Kris Secord, Kory Skinner, Kent Knapp, Kaye Passint, Kim Williams, Kevin Knapp and Klay Knapp. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special fur baby Katie Knapp.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The family requests that you come dressed in your favorite jersey or sports attire.
Cremation Society of Waukesha, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.