Khristian Elroy Kay
Khristian Elroy Kay, age 56, beloved husband, father, son, brother and Grandpa, took his last breath on May 28, 2020 at Zilber Hospice from cancer.
Khristian was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Kay and Florence Jean Boneck.
He is survived by his wife, Jo, and children, Ian, John (Val), Pat (Jenna) and the two most wonderful grandchildren, Will and Cecilia. He is further survived by his siblings Candy, Eddie, Carrie, Kathy, Mari and stepmom Karen, plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. Khristian loved his outlaw status as a member of the Harris clan. Khristian was known for his love of teaching, poetry and Masonic work. Khristian read everything and gained his knowledge through books and was a lifelong learner, who never stopped in his pursuit of educating himself about life. He received his first degree from MATC in environmental engineering. He continued to Marquette and switched early on in those four years from environmental engineering to his real love of teaching and writing. He continued to Cardinal Stritch to complete two master’s degrees simultaneously in computer science and special education. He returned to Cardinal Stritch to work on his doctorate in education and completed the rigors of the course work.
Khristian was born and raised in Milwaukee, joined the Navy at young age to see the world. He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and started his first career in food but eventually came back to Wisconsin to the delight of his family. Met Jo, John and Pat, became a family while hustling for a living, getting an education to become a teacher and pushing Jo through nursing school. Khristian married Jo in Graceland and the adventure did not stop there; they moved to Oconomowoc in 2011, watched and nurtured the boys into men and enjoyed very much being a Grandpa and playing Santa.
He became a second-generation Mason and was raised by his father, Edward J. Kay. He pursed Masonry and jumped in with both feet and enjoyed the brotherhood and found the craft in addition to the charity work to be very full filling. Khristian enjoyed his time in the Henry L. Palmer Lodge and rising through the ranks to Master twice. He wore many hats in the Masons and his final hat was the Wisconsin Grand High Priest for the Royal Arch Masons.
Khristian was a teacher, he called it his life calling and if you knew him, he was always trying to teach something big or small. He started out at Ethan Allen School for Boys, then to St. Amelians (SaintA). After some time, he landed at Kennedy Middle School and stated taking care of very special boy, Dylan, who taught Khristian more about being blind and autistic than any book ever could. Khristian and Dylan had a special bond and even became a passenger on Khristian’s motorcycle. He also enjoyed teaching the many students at University of Phoenix over the years. His final chapter in teaching was for MPS were he felt challenged everyday and saw the many struggles his kids were up against in life, he just wanted them to learn. MRK is what he answered to, received so much more from the kids in Room 217 than he ever gave.
Motorcycle riding became a passion and Khristian volunteered to give rides to the blind (Bold Ride), military veterans (The Viper Ride), he was part of the escort for the WW2 vets going to the memorial in Washington. Khristian managed to find time to visit almost every Rustic Road in Wisconsin and ride with the Tylers of Nine.
Khristian loved everything poetry, reading, writing plus listening to others read at Poets Monday. He wrote and was published and was so very proud of that accomplishment as was his family. He is further survived by his thousands of poetry books and neck ties.
A celebration of Khristian’s life will be on August 28, 2021, at the Henry L. Palmer Lodge located at 4309 N. 92nd St., Wauwatosa WI 53222, at noon.
Masks are required, thank you!