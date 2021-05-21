JEFFERSON
Kim A. Olson
July 13, 1963 - May 6, 2021
Kim Ann Olson of Jefferson died unexpectedly on May 6, 2021. She will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
Kim had many joys in life but her greatest joy was spending time and caring for her grandchildren Levi Olson-Pisarek, 9, and Asher Olson-Pisarek, 5, of Fort Atkinson.
Kim was a beloved mother to Cy Olson of Sullivan and Auntie Kim to Amanda Roark of Fort Atkinson.
Kim will be remembered for her big heart, her love of music and dancing, and her ability to make others smile.
She is survived by her son Cy Olson; sister Daydre Hagedorn; grandchildren Levi and Asher Olson-Pisarek; nieces DeeDee Bush, Monique Lexa, Sasha Hanson and Ashley Detloff; and nephew Roman Hagedorn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Olson; sister Sonia; mother and father Don and Ann Schickowski; and niece Amanda Roark.
An open house celebrating Kim's life will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Oconomowoc VFW, 830 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
