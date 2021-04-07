Kim M. Jones (nee Rosecky)
March 10, 1961 - March 26, 2021
Kim M. Jones (nee Rosecky) passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long battle with Alpha-1 COPD. Kim loved life, enjoyed music, painting, bird watching, and most of all her family.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rusty Jones; children, Rachel (Greg) Arnold, Ben (Laura Finney) Jones and Jake Jones; and stepchildren, Jamie (Jamie) Jones and Andrea (Greg) Wallander. Kim dearly loved all eight of her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her mother Marilyn Rosecky, brother and sisters, and many other friends and family.
Kim’s family would like to extend their gratitude to ProHealth Home Hospice for their exceptional care. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Kim’s honor.
