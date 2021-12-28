WAUKESHA
Kim McMahon (nee Koller)
Kim McMahon (nee Koller) of Waukesha died on December 23, 2021, at the age of 60 years. She was born in Waukesha the daughter of Ronald Koller and Karen (nee Hoefs) and Merlin Harder.
She will be sadly missed by her mother Karen Harder of Waukesha; her sisters, Kelly (Ron) Orth of Eagle River and Karla (Mike) Vitense of Waukesha; step-sister Ronal (Mike) Allen; step-sister Barbara (Joe) Gonzales; step-brother David (Laura) Harder; nieces and nephews, Maren and Anna Lichtie, Jason Gonzales, Josh Gorski, Shari (Adam) Manuel and Greg (Lindsey) Harder; uncles and aunts, Darwin (Judith) Hoefs, Marlene Nader, George Hoefs and Sandy Kennedy. She is further survived by other relatives and friends, namely, Paula Hernandez (nee Rawson) and Toni See-Grossmann.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; step-father, Merlin Harder; father, Ronald Koller; and uncle Warren Nader.
Private family-only visitation (due to COVID concerns) will be held on Wednesday, December 29, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Internment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kim's memory are appreciated to: Waukesha County NAMI - Southeast Wisconsin (serving Milwaukee, Jefferson and Waukesha counties) Phone: 414-344-0447 Email: info@namisoutheastwi.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.