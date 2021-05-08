Kirk Edward Becker
The bear came the night before he died. A bald eagle flew straight through our yard just moments before he crossed over. Kirk Edward Becker, 68, our dear brother, uncle and cousin who was connected to all things in nature passed away at his sister’s woodland home on May 6, 2021. He endured a lengthy illness and although he tried to heal his body, it just was not meant to be. First-born of David H. Becker and Dorothy J. Klussendorf Becker, born in Waukesha, he left this earthly life just four days after his mother. We trust she met him with open arms.
A true Renaissance man, he was born with a keen intellect and an insatiable curiosity. As a small child, he would crawl under the kitchen cabinets and make up fantastical stories of his explorations amongst all the pots and pans. He was a student of life; a philosopher, a mathematician, a voracious reader, a champion chess player, a violist, and he taught himself Sanskrit, Old English, Greek, French, Spanish, Japanese and multiple forms of needlework. He loved all things music and many a pleasant day was spent singing folk songs to the accompaniment of dulcimer, autoharp, recorder or Bodhran. Kirk, you and Mom and Dad gave me the foundation for my musical life and I will be forever grateful. (Elaine) He fostered the love of learning for all of us and he encouraged those around him to consider multiple perspectives in any conversation or debate. He encouraged curiosity and demonstrated that it was OK to be different and not be ashamed of it. (Wade) His love of science fiction and fantasy began at an early age by reading whatever came his way. Later on this developed into a love for Dungeons and Dragons, Magic and Pokemon cards along with being a founder of the Pokemon Youth League. Exploring new fantastic worlds was a lifelong adventure, which he imparted to many around him, including his brother and nephews.
A master chef and baker, he especially enjoyed making Japanese cuisine. Every year, he made the generation’s old family Christmas cookies, and at Easter, his unique dyed Easter eggs, wrapped in celery leaves and colored with onion skins were given as gifts to many. He was generous with his knitting and crocheting and gave many people gifts of his handiwork.
His working career began at Alioto’s being trained by his father as a chef, progressing to the kitchen of St. Mary’s Hospital. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science in 2012. It was at St. Mary’s that his computer skills were recognized and he worked in the IT department for many years. He was a volunteer for his community working with Unity Hospice, Civic Symphony, and the Oneida Cultural Museum, mainly as a computer programmer for their needs.
At his request, there will be no service but family will receive friends at his mother’s visitation at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St., De Pere, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, honor Kirk by taking a walk in the woods, plant some flowers, find a new interest in your life, and most importantly, just take time. Even though he left too soon for us, he mastered the art of taking time to enjoy life and all it has to offer. The family thanks the many medical personnel that made his last days as comfortable as he could be.
Kirk was an avid collector and more. I asked him once, “Why do you have all this stuff ?” His reply: “I am a dragon, I bring my treasures to my lair and I sleep on them.”
Sleep well dear dragon, until we meet again.
Mitakuye Oyasin
