CARY, Ill.
Kraig E. Knippschild
Nov. 9, 1961 - Nov. 8, 2021
Kraig E. Knippschild, age 59, of Cary, Ill., passed away on Monday November 8, 2021, at Good Shephard Hospital in Barrington, Ill., surrounded by his children and closest loved ones.
Kraig was born in Inglewood, Calif., on November 9, 1961. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who never missed a season of deer hunting. He enjoyed spending countless summers at his camper along with his son, Mark, and his beloved twin brother, Kevin, where they shared endless fishing trips and quality sibling time. They were the epitome of best friends and there was no greater bond.
Kraig was committed to his job and always put his profession first. He was a hard worker and nothing ever stopped him. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Green Bay Packers. However, his greatest joy in life were his three grandchildren who he often talked about moving to Florida to be closer too. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Kraig is survived by his devoted children, Mark Knippschild and Jessica (Eric) Smith; grandchildren, Rowan, Emmaliene and Lennon Smith; former wife but forever best friend, Barbara Knippschild; siblings, Wendy (Jeff) Burns, Michele Warner, Kevin Knippschild and Llyn (Chris) Moon; all his nieces and nephews, Nicole (Michael) Beard, Courtney (Jared) Andrews, Jared (Adriana) Knippschild, Alexandra (John) Lorbiecki, Kaylan Kipperman, Cody Warner, Thomas (Michelle) Burns, Kelsey (Marek) Krasowski, Travis Burns, Branden Warner, Leah (Jared) Moon, Ryan Moon, Logan Warner, Andy Duchossois and Martin Duchossois; sisters-in-law Debra O’Reilly and Joan (Steve) Wulff Fallon; mother-in-law Lois Sportsman; as well as life-long friends Steve and Bonnie Kipperman; and god-children, Ryan, Katie and Carson Kipperman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Knippschild and Junice (stepfather, Michael) Miokovich; father-in-law Clyde Sportsman; grandparents, Otto and Blanche Knippschild and Harvey and Gladys Sundt; brothers-in-law Larry Warner and Richard Duchossois; nephew Scott O’Reilly; and his beloved Labrador, Buck.
Services for Kraig will be held at a later date, which will be communicated by his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kraig’s grandchildren’s college fund via Venmo account (search for @Jessica-Smith-59570).
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home of Lake Zurich at 847-550-4221. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.