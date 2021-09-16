Kristine A. Weltzien
Kristine A. Weltzien (nee Kipp) on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 72, the Lord called Kris’s gentle soul home to Him. She now lives in a pain free, glorified body with Him.
She is survived by her loving husband, Don, of 52 years; her children Beth (Tim) Stirmel and Andy Weltzien (Alex Spaude); her grandchildren Anna and Connor Stirmel and Emmett Spaude; and her brothers Thomas (Mary) Kipp of Palm Coast, Fla., Michael Kipp of Waukesha, and Jim (Pam) Kipp of Palm Coast, Fla. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
Memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.