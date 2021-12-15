WAUKESHA
Kuei Cheng Johnson
Sept. 24, 1948 - Dec. 13, 2021
Kuei Cheng Johnson, 73, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at home in Waukesha. She was born Cheng Kuei on September 24, 1948, in Ta She Village, Sin-Shih Shiang, Tainan County, Taiwan, Republic of China.
She is survived by two brothers, Lee Kuen Long and Lee Chi See; two sisters, Cheng Eng and Cheng Huei Chin; as well as her husband, Monty Johnson; daughter Kristyn (Shawn) Hubatch; son Kory (Adrianne) Johnson; and grand-daughters AmŽlie and Ruby June Hubatch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cheng Piao; her mother, Lee Tao; an un-named brother and an un-named sister; and her sisters Cheng Jinn, and Cheng Ju.
Funeral services and visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church sometime in the spring or summer when it’s safer to gather.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information please call the funeral home 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.