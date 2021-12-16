OCONOMOWOC
Kurt R. Schlotter
Kurt R. Schlotter found peace on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 92.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (nee Driscoll), and many relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Kurt was born to Richard and Helene Schlotter. He worked for the city of Milwaukee for many years.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.