Larry R. Schindler
October 25, 1936 - May 31, 2021
Larry R. Schindler was born October 25, 1936, and passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Brenda (nee Turner); caring and devoted dad of Sherril Schindler, Becky (Brad) Foust, Mike Schindler, Gale (Ruth) Schindler, Francis (Sue) Schindler, Bryan (Trisha) Schindler. He also is survived by 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Viola; sister, Marilyn; brother, Leon; and cherished daughter Sandy.
In honor of Larry, please feel free to come dressed in jeans and western shirts!
The family would like to thank ProHealth Home and Hospice, especially his nurse Jody Olson.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, (highways J and JJ, four blocks south of I-94) from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.