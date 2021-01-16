DELAFIELD
Larry Theobald
Feb. 5, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2021
Larry Theobald passed away on January 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; father Lawrence; and mother Rosebud.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Pursley (Jim); his daughter Susie Moore (Michael); his son Barry Theobald (Mary); and step-daughters Laura Brefeld and Karen Wilkens. He leaves six grandchildren, Katie Mulosia (Sifa), Nick Moore, Lauren Sherrill (Chris), Niki Theobald, JohnLuke Theobald and Brianna Wilkens. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, loved and missed very much by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Larry was born in Paducah, Ky., on February 5, 1938. He graduated with the final class (1955) at Augusta Tilghman High School, where he played football and ran track. He was also a champion water skier, raced boats and worked at his father’s marina at Kentucky Lake. After becoming a father, he went back to college and graduated from Murray State University in 1966.
After college, Larry began a career in electronic component sales that led to a life filled with travel to some of the world’s most beautiful and exotic places. After living in Paducah, Ky., Elkhart, Ind., Kaoshiung, Taiwan, Schaumburg, Ill., and Ridgefield, Conn., he finally called Delafield his home. He and Rose spent many happy years at their home on the edge of the Kettle Moraine National Forest.
Larry was passionate about photography, which allowed him to capture and preserve many of the important memories in his life. He enjoyed fishing and firearms. He had a strong kinship with Kentucky Lake, having lived there early in life, and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time on the lake boating and fishing. His wish is that the lake be his final resting place.
Larry was a good man who led an exemplary life. He valued his family and friends as much as any man can. He will be dearly missed, and in our hearts forever.
Cheers to a life well lived.
Memorials going to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield, Wisconsin.”
Neptune Society is serving the family. Visit online at NeptuneSociety.com.