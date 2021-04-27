Laura Mae Gladu
March 6, 1965 - April 20, 2021
Laura Mae Gladu, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 6, 1965, to John and Elizabeth (Rothwell) Blanchflower in Hartford, Connecticut.
Laura is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Brian Gladu; her beloved children, Adrianna L., Joshua L. and Caleb P. Gladu; her brother, Douglas E. (Michelle) Blanchflower; her nieces and nephews, Alexandrea E. Blanchflower, Karleigh R. Blanchflower, Brady Corrigan Jr., Alex Corrigan, Carson Corrigan and Connor Rollins; her uncle and aunt, Hugh and Donna Smith; her sisters-in-law, Susan Corrigan and Ann Gladu; and her brother-in-law, Michael Gladu.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ann Blanchflower; and her sister-in-law, Jody L. Quick.
Laura served in the U.S. Navy for four years. She was united in marriage to Brian Gladu on August 4, 2001. Laura loved being a wife and mom, and loved anyone who crossed her path in life; a stranger was a friend that Laura hadn’t met yet! Music was a big part of Laura’s life, and she was active in Grace Notes Orchestra. Most of all, Laura loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee, with a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.