OCONOMOWOC
Laurel Andres
Aug. 20, 1938 - Aug. 14, 2021
Laurel Andres of Oconomowoc, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on August 20, 1938, to Lawrence and Irma (Strache) Andres in Waukesha.
Laurel is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Cary) Bradley and Kelly (Ken) Young; grandchildren, Chelsea Hoisington and Parker (Jessica Degner) Hoisington; great-grandchildren, Myah Rose Anstett, Stella Kay Anstett and Parker David Hoisington Jr.; and her siblings Bonnie Andres, Lois Kahn and Joel (Bonita) Andres.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, James Bradley.
Laurel received her master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee, and worked as a school psychologist in Merton and psychotherapist at Cornerstone Counseling. She was a volunteer at AngelsGrace and Milwaukee County Zoo. Laurel was a long time member of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 816 Concord Road, Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorials in Laurel’s name may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.