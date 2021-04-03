IN LOVING MEMORY
Laurie Jean (Koehn) Weitzer
May 15, 1959 – March 25, 2021
Laurie Jean (Koehn) Weitzer was the most devoted and loving wife, momma, grammy, sister and friend.
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on March 25, 2021, at the age of 61.
Laurie was the treasured wife of 40 years to her husband, Joe. She was the proudest momma to Adam, his spouse Morgan, Tony, his spouse Angela, Ali, her spouse Ryan, and Lexi.
Perhaps her favorite title of all though was being promoted to the world’s best grammy to Matthew, Elliott and Oscar.
Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Judy, and is survived by her father, Glenn, as well as her brothers Jeff, Mike, Ron and David.
Laurie loved to tend to her immaculate yard and gardens, which were the envy of all her neighbors (along with her famous sugar cookies). She especially enjoyed an evening at home with Joe, enjoying a Blue Moon or glass of chardonnay by the fire while they cheered on their favorite teams: the Packers, the Bucks and the Brewers. A perfect weekend for Laurie was a latte before a day of shopping and pampering with her girls followed by dinner at one of their favorite restaurants.
Laurie is an absolute inspiration to us all. She demonstrated just what it means to live life to the fullest and how to “fight like a mother.” She was blessed with eight extra years of life after valiantly defeating what the doctors described as “one of the most sinister types of cancer.” During those eight years, she attended the weddings of her children, Tony and Ali, the births of her grandchildren, Elliott and Oscar, and enjoyed traveling to see her daughter Lexi during her basketball career. She now has the best seat in the house and will continue to watch her children and grandchildren grow.
Her heart was the fullest when she had a home filled with her family, love and laughter.
It was apparent that family was of utmost importance to Laurie, as she devoted most of her life to raising her children. In fact, she would often worry about her husband and children and we all knew if mom called or texted, you’d better answer before she hunted you down! Now that she is constantly watching over us, we hope that she doesn’t have to worry too much.
We would like to thank Laurie’s amazing team of doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital, who worked tirelessly to provide her with the best care possible.
Laurie was truly a light to everyone who met her. She is so loved, and her absence will be felt by all.
To the best wife, mom and grammy, We love you to the moon and back.
A funeral service is scheduled for 12 p.m. April 10 with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to: Laurie Jean Weitzer, FCL Foundation for Our Future, a scholarship fund for student athletes who aspire to further their education in a medical profession. Checks can be mailed to: 126 W. Laflin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.