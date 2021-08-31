Laurie Jean Pals
Feb. 26, 1955 - Aug. 17, 2021
Laurie Jean Pals died at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., of COVID-19 on Aug. 17, 2021, at 66 years old.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Pals and Marcella (Landers) Pals.
She is further survived by her sister, Sharon (Dan) Staben; and nephews Joshua Pals of Albuquerque and Thomas Staben of Waukesha; as well as her good friend Debbie of Waukesha, and many other relatives and friends around the country. She will also be missed by her fur babies.
Laurie graduated from Waukesha High School in 1973. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and Job’s Daughters #10 of Waukesha.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Eagles Club on Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
We love and miss you - Mom.