Laurie L. Schultz
Laurie L. Schultz, age 64, of New Berlin, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
The Schultz family moved from the Richland Center area to Waukesha when Laurie was in elementary school. After high school graduation, she went on the graduate from UW-Platteville.
She worked as a federal investigator and finished her career in health insurance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Avis (Jackson) Schultz of New Berlin, and a sister, Anita Schultz of Waukesha.
Laurie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ralph Hansen, and her sister Sharon Schultz of Green Bay.
Private family interment was held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
