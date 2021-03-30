IXONIA
Laurie S. Wierzba
January 27, 1954 - March 26, 2021
Laurie S. Wierzba of Ixonia passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021, at the age of 67 surrounded by her family as a result of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Laurie was born January 27, 1954, to Clarence and Maurita Stroik (nee Maslowski) in Stevens Point.
She attended various Stevens Point schools and was in the first class to graduate from SPASH.
Laurie married Roman (Romie) Wierzba on January 27, 1973, after meeting a year and a half prior on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Roman and Laurie shared 48 years of married life with their three children and six grandchildren and there was no doubt, her pride and joy.
Preceded in death by her father, Clarence Stroik; sister Camille Stroik; father-in-law, Roman Wierzba Sr. and mother-in-law Bernice Wierzba.
Survivors include her mother, Maurita Stroik; husband, Roman; her children Eric, (Jenny), Jessica (Jake) and Aaron; sisters Melanie Tschudy (Ken), Faye Cronce (Larry), Julie Zakrzewski (friend Gary) and Brenda Post (Gary); brother Bruce (Karol); sisters-in-law Karen Jastromski (Gary), Beverly Krusick (Jim) and Sue Giese (Curt); and grandchildren Emma Renock, Caleb Wierzba, Ayden Wierzba, Eva Hintz, Ian Wierzba and Avery Wierzba.
Roman’s job with the phone company had the couple after their marriage move to Oshkosh and then back to Stevens Point and then eventually settled in the Town of Genesee until 2015. Laurie’s love for alpacas prompted a move from the Town of Genesee to the Town of Ixonia after purchasing a small farm and had three alpacas and two fainting goats. The chance of her getting this disease was one in a million. Laurie’s soft nature and caring ways certainly earned her being one in a million. She was known to several individuals as a second mother. She had a selfless nature and enjoyment for the beautiful simple things in life. Laurie also enjoyed knitting, reading, bike rides, walks, her strong faith, time with family and her love of flowers.
Laurie worked for an insurance company until her children were born and then was a stay-at-home mom. Later she worked as a CNA and in-home health care. Once the grandchildren came along, she made sure that they weren’t in day care until the last one was in school. A special thanks to the Neuroscience Center at the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin for their top-notch compassionate care and attention they gave to her. Additional thanks to Pro Health Home Care nurse, PT/OT, speech therapist and Pro Health Home Hospice, who did an outstanding job of providing equipment and support staff on such short notice, as well as Dr. Vento, her primary care doctor.
A private ceremony will be held for the family on April 10, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held this summer when the flowers are blooming, the grass is green and the summer breezes are blowing at Serenity Acres, which she so aptly named.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.