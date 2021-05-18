LaVerne Kasian
The Kasian and Kolodzek families lost our last member of the greatest generation. LaVerne entered into Heaven on May 12, 2021. She grew up on Mitchell Street and attended South Division High School.
She lived in Milwaukee and then moved to New Berlin where she worked for the New Berlin School District, serving lunches and later as a baker. LaVerne was an accomplished writer, composing many poems and stories from the time she was 16 all the way into her 90s.
LaVerne was always on the go, organizing holiday parties, rummage and bake sales, memorials and any social event at High Ridge Manor senior apartments, where she lived for 20-plus years. She loved having fun and ran poker and bingo, and was the bookie for Packer games well into her 80s. LaVerne volunteered for many non-profit organizations after retirement where she crocheted hundreds of baby afghans and prayer shawls, sang for various nursing homes, sponsored Toys for Tots collections, stuffed envelopes, and responded to Santa letters. She was an avid admirer of Liberace, seeing him perform in the Milwaukee night clubs before he became famous. LaVerne was also a big Johnny Mathis fan, playing his albums loudly on Saturday mornings to wake the kids. Her favorite performer was Elvis and she would book her beloved impersonator for celebrations, including her 90th birthday party.
LaVerne was a loving, caring, giving, Catholic Mother, the best anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by her seven children, which she raised pretty much on her own: Dennis (Joan) Kasian, Diane (Neil) Fritz, Jerrold (Linda) Kasian, Judy (Mickey) Stefan, Thomas (Lori) Kasian, Jeffrey (Karen) Kasian and Donna (Don) Kasian-Sobczak. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Paul Kolodzek, and her brothers Harold and Gilbert.
LaVerne was also a supporter of veterans and cherished her church, Holy Apostles.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Holy Apostles Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.