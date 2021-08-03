Lawrence J. Zimmer
Feb. 27, 1925 - July 29, 2021
Lawrence J. Zimmer passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born in Lakefive on February 27, 1925, the son of Jacob and Catherine (nee Shanzer) Zimmer.
Larry was proud to have served his country in the Army from 1945 to 1947. He graduated from Marquette University and earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree. He went on to work for A.O. Smith where he worked for over 35 years. He was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a regular hunter, avid card and sheepshead player. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who will miss him immensely. He will be remembered as a man of great faith.
He is survived by his children, Luke Zimmer, William (Cari) Zimmer, Mary (Paul) Krueger, Diane (Dan) Zajicek, Dan (Stacy) Zimmer and Ralph (Shelly) Zimmer. He was a proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Mary Ptacek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Rose (nee Weinberger) Zimmer in 1995; his second wife, Idella Zimmer-Moore in 2009; and his siblings Dr. Joseph Zimmer, Dr. James Zimmer, Katherine Zimmer, Roman Zimmer, Laura Shultz, Father Luke Zimmer, and Patricia Seise.
The family would like to thank the staff of Silverado North Shore for the exceptional care Larry received.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 7, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:15 a.m. rosary service. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Holy Hill 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033.
