WAUKESHA
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Michael McDonald
Jan. 16, 1951 - Dec. 17, 2021
Lawrence “Larry” Michael McDonald of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 70 years. He is survived by three sisters, Gloria Harris, Gayle Schwerin and Colleen (Al) McCann; a brother, Randy (Julie) McDonald; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Ethel and Raymond Kempen; his aunt Doris Glick; and nephew Brandon McDonald.
Larry worked for Dietscher Roofing for 30-plus years and later was a custodian for St. Mary’s Church and school in Waukesha. He enjoyed golfing and traveling.
There will be a time of gathering on Thursday, December 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family.