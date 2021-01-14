OCONOMOWOC
Lawrence P. Schoenike
Feb. 24, 1934 — Jan. 6, 2021
Lawrence P. Schoenike of Oconomowoc passed away at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from COVID-19 at the age of 86. He’s now entered the Kingdom of God to be reunited with his beloved wife of 59 years, Marian, who went to be with her Savior on December 10, 2020. He was born in Oconomowoc to Ruben and Olinda (Lueck) Schoenike on February 24, 1934.
He was the most caring, devoted husband, dad and grandfather. He was a loving caretaker for seven years for his wife, allowing them to remain together in their home. He was a kind, easy-going person that just loved visiting and being around his friends and family. His greatest joy was being able to spend time with his grandchildren. He was always there to lend a hand and help others. His beloved grand-dogs Louie and Bentley were cherished members of the family that he loved taking care of. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and as Mom would put it, “putzing around.” He was a longtime member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, where he served the church as their custodian/groundskeeper for 30 years. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army. He was well-known as he worked at many area businesses including Yunker Motors, Vilter Chevrolet, Oconomowoc Canning Co., Menasha Corporation, and then retiring from Lindberg Hevi-Duty.
Lawrence is survived by his children David Schoenike of Oconomowoc, Nancy (Michael) Paton of Oconomowoc and Mark Schoenike of Jefferson; his grandchildren Tyler and Carly Paton, and Eli and Anna Schoenike; sister Wieda Christian; and brother-in-law Allen (Sara) Schure. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marian; his parents; and brother-in-law Elmer Christian.
Memorials can be made out to the charity of your choice or to the family.
A private service will be held due to COVID-19. Lawrence will be laid to rest next to his wife at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, where military honors will be accorded.
