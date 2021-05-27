OCONOMOWOC
Lee A. Emrath
April 11, 1934 - May 19, 2021
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lee Arthur Emrath (Oconomowoc), who passed away on May 19, 2021, at the age of 87, leaving his friends and family to mourn.
Lee was born April 11, 1934, in Oconomowoc, to Frank and Mae Emrath. Lee was a Korean War veteran who served with the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, and also a former chief of police for the Village of Lac Labelle. Lee had 48 years of service at American Legion Post 91, where he was commander in 1977, and a longtime member of its color guard, where prided himself on being the one to carry the American flag in parades. Lee also worked for Northwest Nuclear Energy Company and was a member of Steamfitter Union 601. Remembered fondly for his green thumb and love of infomercials, his ultimate joy in life was his family and the time he devoted to them. He was an avid hunter, a skilled recipient of many sharpshooting trophies, and he rarely missed a Packers game!
He was loved and cherished by many people including: his wife of 70 years Eileen Marie Emrath of Oconomowoc; his children, Chris Lovell (Jim) of Fontana, Frank Emrath (Cristie) of Hartland, Kim Martin of Bristol, Rhode Island, Kari Emrath of New Port Richey, Fla., Chad Emrath (Meg) of Oconomowoc, and Kyia Emrath of Oconomowoc. He is also survived, remembered and loved by 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott Lee Emrath, brother John Emrath, sister Shirley Vroman, and grandson Matthew Soul.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation. The address is American Legion Post 91, 130 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066 (https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org <https://mylegion.org/).
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.