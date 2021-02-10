Lee A. Kluge
Lee A. Kluge of Waukesha County passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born in Milwaukee on April 12, 1946, the son of the late Ralph and Constance Kluge.
Husband of 53 years to Doreen (nee Nemec); father of Shanda (Todd) Zanella and Matthew (Linda) Kluge; loving grandfather of Alexander Lee Kluge; and brother of Nadine (Jerry) Pedersen and Brion Kluge. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Services for Lee will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at myasthenia.org.
