WAUKESHA
Lee F. McInnis
Lee F. McInnis passed away peacefully at the home he shared with his family on November 23, 2021. Upon his passing, he was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Martha Ann.
He leaves behind his adoring sons, Todd (Wendy) and Chris McInnis. Lee was the proud grandpa of Brandon, Zachary, Alexander and Jessica. Just weeks before his passing, Lee had the opportunity to meet his brand-new great-grandson, Hudson.
Lee was the superintendent for Waukesha’s public education system, overseeing the math and science departments in addition to being an educator at Carroll University. He and Martha built a beautiful life together. As longtime members of Waukesha Bible Church, they incorporated the teachings of the Bible into every facet of their lives. They traveled to every state in the continental U.S. and Alaska, with Lee and the boys making several fishing trips to Canada. He was also an avid gardener who seemed to understand the power and beauty that can unfold when you give things the proper care needed to flourish.
A visitation for Lee will be held at Waukesha Bible Church, S53-W24079 Glendale Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, Lee will be laid to rest next to Martha at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Waukesha Bible Church in Lee’s name would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneral-Home.com, or call (262) 542-6609.