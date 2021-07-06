WAUKESHA
Lee ‘Pete’ A. Marcks
June 8, 1940 - March 9, 2020
Lee “Pete” A. Marcks of Waukesha died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Darien on June 8, 1940 the son of Louis W. and Della (nee Trevorrow) Marcks.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Pete worked for W.A. Krueger doing machine maintenance for over 34 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1978 where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. A talented handyman, Pete could fix just about anything. He loved camping, traveling, golfing and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.
He will always be treasured by his wife, Bonnie Marcks (nee Zahn) of Waukesha, and his children, Peter (Christine) Marcks of Waukesha and Leah (Todd) Scheid of Watertown. He was the proud grandpa of Evan and Meredith Marcks and Bryn and Andrew “Drew” Scheid. He is further survived by his sisters, Karen (the late Dean) Moesch and Barbara (Mike) Wendt, both of Merrill, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Louis Marcks Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at a later date at Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery in Gillett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pete’s name are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 or the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.