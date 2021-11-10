OCONOMOWOC
Leo ‘Lee’ Pius Albrecht
July 14, 1926 - Oct. 29, 2021
Leo Pius (Lee) Albrecht, age 95, died at his home on Silver Lake in Oconomowoc on October 29, 2021.
Lee was born July 14, 1926, in Berwick, North Dakota, and was the third oldest of the nine children of Emmanuel “Bill” and Regina (nee Miller) Albrecht. He lived on the family farm in Towner, North Dakota until leaving home for the U.S. Navy after high school graduation. Returning from service in 1946 he met Mary Maxine Liming of Rugby, North Dakota, and “Lucky Lee” married her on his birthday, July 14, 1948.
His beloved Maxine survives him along with their five children and spouses, Nancy (Curt) Waddell, Ellen (Tom) Diciaula, Julie (Tom) Toonen, Kent (Laura) Albrecht, and Peggy (Matt) Thiele. Also survived by his sister, Angela Jack of California; sister-in-law, Mavis Albrecht of North Dakota; and sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Suzanne and Bradley Harmel of Colorado and Nancy and John Keller of Florida. Eighteen grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends will miss his cheerful greeting of “Tell me something good” or the sentiment “It doesn’t get much better than this.”
Lee worked for the Sears, Roebuck Company for 35 years and retired to his cherished lake home with Maxine from Brookfield in 1985. They named it “Maximum Leesure” and loved entertaining, especially their monthly Bridge Club. They were members of St. Jerome Catholic Church and active with the Silver Sneakers Exercise Group. Lee was also a member of the Oconomowoc American Legion Post 91.
Visitation will be held for Lee at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, on Friday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at St. Jerome Cemetery. The service will be live streamed beginning at 11:20 a.m. on the St. Jerome Church website. Please go to www.stjerome.org, then click on the “Go to” bar at the top of the page and then click on “Live stream.”
Donations can be made in Lee's memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Jelacic Funeral Home, Inc., 414-466-2134, serving the family.