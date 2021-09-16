ROME
Leon R. Dorn
July 12, 1943 - March 26, 2020
Leon R. Dorn, 76, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after his second battle with cancer, peacefully surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome with the Rev. Michael Mannisto officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers attire would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask to please make memorials to the following places: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome, Rainbow Hospice, Hoovers Hause Rescue Center in North Prairie, or any Humane society or rescue of their choice.
