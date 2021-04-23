NEW BERLIN
Leonard ‘Len’ John Karbowski
Feb. 25, 1950 - April 19, 2021
Leonard “Len” John Karbowski Jr., 71, of New Berlin, passed away at home on April 19, 2021. He was born February 25, 1950, in Cudahy.
Len enjoyed the arts, especially writing poetry and painting. Len was the primary caregiver for his parents, enabling them to live in the family home they built.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Scott Karbowski (Roxanne), Brian Karbowski (Krystal), Kevin Karbowski (Ashley), Norm Jr. (Katie) Binger, Jennifer (Craig) Adams, Jason (Heather) Binger and Heidi (Jason) Lindemann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Leonard Karbowski; sister, Kathleen Binger; and brother, Mike Karbowski.
No service or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers or money, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.