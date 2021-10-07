OCONOMOWOC
LeRoy ‘Hap’ Edward Stein
Nov. 15, 1924 - Oct. 3, 2021
LeRoy “Hap” Edward Stein, age 96, passed away at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc on October 3, 2021. Hap was born on November 15, 1924, in Pewaukee, to Erwin and Marion (nee Scherf) Stein.
Hap is survived by his children, Ruth (Mike) Flannery and Alan Stein; grandchildren, Connor and Cassidy Flannery, Natalie and Jacob Stein; along with many nieces and nephews.
Hap was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Arvilla; brother, Erwin; and sisters, Marion and Marge.
Hap served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Boca Raton, Fla., and this started his love for the Sunshine State as he and his family would visit often. Hap was an operating engineer 139 in grading and excavating. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 196 for many years. Hap had a passion for flying and went on to get his pilot license. Later, he went on to restore an old Navy bi-plane. Haps class motto: “learn by doing.” Faith was very important to Hap, he was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield for many years. But most importantly, family was everything to him. He loved spending all of his time with them.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Shorehaven, as well as the staff at Vitas Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion they have shown Hap and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shorehaven in Hap’s name would be appreciated.
A visitation will be held on October 16 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow. Hap will be laid to rest next to his wife, Arvilla, at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.