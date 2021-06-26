APPLETON
LeRoy J. ‘Lee’ Stangel
Feb. 27, 1943 - June 7, 2021
LeRoy J. ‘Lee’ Stangel, 78, formerly of Waukesha, passed away in Appleton on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Waukesha on February 27, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Luljak) Stangel.
Lee served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired design/engineering drafter. Lee was a private pilot and had other interests including designing model airplanes and woodworking.
Lee is survived by his sister Laura Stangel Schmidt (Kurt) of Langley, Wash.; nephew, Eric Schmidt; and niece, Dana Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Jerry Stangel and David Stangel.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.