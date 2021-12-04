Leslie Allen Sharrock
Oct. 25, 1941 — Nov. 27, 2021
At the end of a life extraordinarily well lived, and appropriately just at sunset, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters, Leslie Allen Sharrock, 80, quietly slipped the surly bonds of earth in Cannon Falls, Minn., on Saturday, November 27, 2021, after a heartbreaking battle with dementia.
Many who construct both a life and a glittering career from the ground up seize for themselves the title “self-made man.” While Les Sharrock would have been well justified in doing the same, he instead humbly credited three forces for his determination and superlative life achievements: the discipline, sense of direction, and purpose gained during his service in the U.S. Marine Corps; the support and companionship of his beloved wife; and the unfailing grace of God.
Born on October 25, 1941, in Jamestown, Calif., to Wanda (Beard) Sharrock, a young aspiring model working in Los Angeles, and Warren L. Sharrock, Jr., who became an accomplished B-24 Liberator and B-29 Superfortress bomber pilot during WWII completing 32 successful missions over Germany, Les was orphaned at just eight years old after his parents died in separate tragic accidents. His paternal grandparents raised him in Jamestown, a small community in the heart of California’s Gold Country, where he lived a veritable Huckleberry Finn childhood, traipsing all over the Sierra Nevada foothills with his boyhood buddies who remained lifelong friends. Many Hollywood movies were made in Jamestown (“High Noon,” “The Virginian”). In fact, Les actually met several movie stars during those years. His most memorable encounter by far, however, was playing catch with WWII’s most decorated American soldier, Audie Murphy.
Although it may sound as though his youth was carefree, Les actually struggled mightily with the trauma of losing his parents so early in his life at a time when there was no therapy or counseling available, and he was a bit of a lost soul by the time he graduated high school in Sonora, Calif. On a whim, he and his friend enlisted with the Marine Corps, and the rest, as they say, is history. The directionless teen who entered boot camp at Camp Pendleton in the summer of 1960 emerged four years later in 1964 as a determined young man of honor, integrity, and resolve.
Shortly after completing his tour of duty, a now polished and spitshined Corporal Les Sharrock was reluctantly dragged on a blind date (his first and only) as a favor to a friend, and fate struck him like a lightning bolt in the form of Carol Menton, with whom he became engaged after just six weeks and married one year later on February 6, 1966. They were blessed with daughters Denise (1968) and Danielle (1971) just a few short years later to complete their family.
Les found his true passion in law enforcement, and in 1966, he became a police officer in Hayward, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area. At the same time, he attended college and ultimately graduated from San Jose State University with a Criminal Justice Administration degree in 1975. The unsettled atmosphere in California during this time in history spurred him to seek a job elsewhere, and in 1975, he moved his family to Minnesota to become New Brighton’s assistant police chief until 1979.
During these years, he earned the distinguished honor of attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and he graduated in its 113th class in 1978.
Always seeking ways to improve both his family’s situation and his own leadership skills, Les accepted the position as Chief of Police in Moorhead in August 1979. His tenure in this position solidified his innate ability to lead as he used his years of experience in law enforcement to make the community strong and safe.
In 1997, just when a majority of career police personnel are ready to lay down the badge and pick up a fishing pole, Les instead once again took up the mantle of Chief of Police, this time for Waukesha. Serving with distinction there until his retirement in August 2009, Les logged 43 years in law enforcement — 30 of those spent as chief. Les and Carol eventually relocated to Northfield, Minn., in 2014 to be closer to Denise and Danielle and their families.
Whether personally or professionally, anyone who knew Les understood that rock-solid character was at his core. While he was firm and yes, admittedly quite headstrong, one was never uncertain where he was concerned. His leadership was unwavering, his personality large, his radio voice commanding, his laughter infectious, and his genuine compassion and love for those in his sphere and care undeniable. Many may be surprised to know that he also had the most resonant, beautiful singing voice, and he joyfully sang for many years in church.
Les gave his life to the Lord as a born-again believer early on in his adult years, and his faith guided him as a steady beacon through the storms of life. That faith, along with his troubled childhood years, the Marine Corps, his marriage to Carol, his family, and law enforcement refined him and gave him lasting purpose that allowed him to leave a lifetime legacy of dedicated service as a protector. The man Les was in this life can be summed up succinctly by Thomas Paine in his famous quote: “Reputation is what men and women think of us; character is what God and angels know of us.”
Within and beyond his chosen profession, he was a storyteller extraordinaire, regularly invited to give speeches, lectures, consultations and presentations. Audiences were simultaneously awed, entertained, enlightened by, and moved both to tears at his recounting of poignant scenes responded to over his career and paroxysms of laughter at his humorous anecdotes.
In a grueling, challenging, and often thankless field, he forged a reputation of wisdom, fairness, authority, compassion, and integrity. Despite the stern and often intimidating impression that both his title and bearing sometimes gave, those who knew Les became quickly aware that the “big, tough policeman” was a teddy bear at heart. He stopped to help whenever he spotted a turtle crossing the road; he wept (surreptitious) tears when watching “Old Yeller”; and he, along with Carol, treasured moments rocking premature infants whose parents were unable to be with them at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo.
As a professional, Les was a confident and decisive leader, a greatly admired role model, and a muchloved mentor. As a friend, he was loyal beyond measure and someone who could be counted on to help, no matter how or when. As a husband, his devotion was unparalleled, his love for Carol steadfast, unwavering, eternal. As a father, he was the quintessential guardian-protector every daughter should be blessed to have. As a grandfather, he was the mischiefmaking, joke-playing, fun-loving, perennially doting Papa. As a person, he was everything strong and courageous. His character was sterling, and even with his mind ravaged by the thief that is dementia, he was the consummate gentleman. He was and remains in our hearts the example of what and who a man ought to be.
The watch has ended, the reassuring physical presence is gone, and the booming voice has been stilled, but we know it’s only the end of the first chapter and the beginning of the best one. As Carol, Denise and Danielle assured Les in those final moments by his bedside, “we’ll see you in a little while … wait for us.” We are so grateful for this assurance and the peace that passes all understanding. He was truly a “man among men,” and he will be keenly missed by his family, countless friends, and many former colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that appreciation be expressed to your local law enforcement, whether in the form of donuts, a plate of goodies, a simple smile, or other kind acknowledgment. Our police sacrifice so much for so many.
Les is preceded in death by his father Warren L. Sharrock, Jr., and his mother Wanda (Beard) Sharrock. He is survived by the love of his life to whom he was married almost 56 years, Carol; his daughters Denise Sharrock-Mueller (Eric) and Danielle Sharrock; and his four grandchildren Emmanuelle and Trevor Boschee, and Christian and Afton Mueller. The family will hold a private service in December, and a public celebration of life at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., in June 2022.
Remembrances and condolences to the family can be left at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/.../leslie-sharrock....