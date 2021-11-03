WAUKESHA
Linda Ann C. Sires
Linda Ann C. Sires of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Monday, September 27, 2021, at age 80. She was born in September of 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Twildahl) Knutsen.
She married James “Jim” Sires at Nativity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa on July 6, 1963. Linda Ann never remarried after the death of her husband, Jim, on October 14, 1995. Linda would have worked her entire life supporting others if not being asked to retire at the age of 70. She worked with Waukesha County on developing a “playbook” of sorts on how to support and educate children with special needs. After retirement, she began focusing all her energy on her church volunteer activities, studying the Bible and spending as much time with family as possible. As a devoted member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Linda Ann continued to give her whole heart through volunteer work. With that huge heart she spent her whole life serving others and her community whether it be through fundraising or working for agencies that supported those that were less fortunate or needed assistance. She was like a mother to all and welcomed many into her home, nurturing them as if they were one of her own, including the furry four-legged kind. Her love extended greatly to her children. She was so humble about all the good she did, insisting it was the Lord working through her.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Tricia) Sires of Washington, D.C., Christopher (Shenlee) Sires of Mukwonago and Becca (Jeremy) Wheeler of Appleton, and grandchildren Kay, Cheyenne, Vivian and Victor. She is further survived by her sisters Kathy Knutsen and Karen Hagedorn; nephew Jeff (Karolina) Hagedorn and their son Dexter Iusi; nephew Jon Hagedorn and his sons’ Ceejay and Xavier; niece Stephanie (Chris) Coleman and fur babies Jazzy, Lilly and Raja. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Paul Hagedorn and niece Sherri Hagedorn, who was married to Jon.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please note: Masks are required at church.
