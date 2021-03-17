WAUKESHA
Linda Kay (Monroe) Ruper
Jan. 13, 1950 - March 14, 2021
Linda Kay (Monroe) Ruper, age 71, of Waukesha, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Linda was born on January 13, 1950, to James E. and Arlene M. (Evans) Monroe in Prairie Du Chien. She married Gregory P. Ruper in Genesee on July 21, 1982.
Linda loved her family. First and foremost she loved her husband, her children, her grandbabies, her siblings, her extended family and especially her dogs. She loved to laugh, she enjoyed flowers, the great outdoors and time on the lake with Greg and her German shepherds.
Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Greg; her children, Aric (Lisa) Wallner and Derrick (Meredith) Wallner; her grandchildren, Brett, Luke and Anna Wallner; her siblings, Dianne (John) Opgenorth, Jimmy (Katy) Monroe, Neenah (Bill) Wachendorf and Buzz (Chris) Monroe; her father-in-law, Raymond W. Ruper; her sister-in-law, Lori (Tom) Schnitzka; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, James and Arlene Monroe; her brother, Tommy Monroe; and her mother-in-law, Mary L. Ruper.
A graveside service will be held for Linda on Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Genesee Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Torkelson officiating.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be directed to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or www.hawspets.org.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Ruper family.