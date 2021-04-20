HARTLAND
Lisa Ann Young-Borkowski
July 6, 1951 - April 7, 2021
Lisa Ann Young-Borkowski passed away on April 7, 2021, at age 69, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Neenah to the late Cyril and Mary Lou Young.
She earned her nursing degree from UW-Eau Claire and MSN from Marquette University. Lisa had a fulfilling nursing career in direct patient care, supervisory roles and medical research and publications at hospitals and medical centers across the country and in the Milwaukee area.
As a research nurse, Lisa was at the front line of difficult decisions with patients and families. She took this responsibility on with incredible dedication and compassion. She was instrumental in the coordination of important clinical research that changed care for children with heart disease. She volunteered at Camp Odayin, a summer residential camp for children with cardiovascular and cardiac disease. In her second career, she was a facilitator at a local photography group. Lisa was known as a good person with a beautiful and caring heart. She was always “ready to go” and willing to jump in to help at any time on any assignment.
Lisa is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Borkowski; siblings, Mark (Joann) Young, Scott Young, Sara Young Spoerl and Beth (Ted) Young VerKuilen; and many nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends.
Lisa gave the gift of vision with a corneal donation to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin in honor of her father, who suffered from corneal eye disease.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Madison Hospital and Clinics along with the first responders who valiantly cared for Lisa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Lisa’s memory by making a donation to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, 5003 Tradewinds Pkwy., Madison, WI 53718 (phone: 877-233-2354); or the Herma Heart Institute at Children’s Wisconsin, https://childrenswi.org/medical-care/herma-heart.
Lisa’s Celebration of Life will occur at the Town of Grand Chute Community Center, 1850 W. Grand Chute Blvd., Grand Chute, WI 54913, on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. The family will be following the Town of Grand Chute’s COVID-19 protocols.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.