Logan Alan Rachwal
Nov. 30, 2001 - Feb. 14, 2021
Logan Alan Rachwal passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the age of 19. He was born on November 30, 2001. Logan graduated from Pewaukee High School and was attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Those who knew Logan, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Logan was an intelligent and caring young man who had an infectious smile and a good sense of humor. He loved his cats, music, friends and displaying his creativeness through drawings, poems and his culinary skills. Playing sports, especially baseball, was a passion of his while growing up.
Logan will be deeply missed by his parents, Rick and Erin, and younger brother, Caden. Logan held a special place in the hearts of his grandparents and was loved by his family and friends.
A visitation for Logan will be held on Saturday, February 27, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. at RiverGlen Christian Church - Pewaukee Campus, W229-N1400, Westwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186. The burial will immediately follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Rachwal family. A portion of these funds will be directed toward Christ-centered mental health and addiction resources.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.