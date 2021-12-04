HARTLAND
Lois A. Alton
March 16, 1931 — Nov. 26, 2021
Lois A. Alton, 90, of Hartland passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021, at Angels-Grace Hospice. She was born on March 16, 1931, in Pewaukee to William and Edna (Winzenreid) Phillips. Lois was a longtime resident of Pewaukee and spent many years employed by Stark Candy Co. and working for the Alton Family Grocery store on weekends. She moved to Winter Haven, Florida, upon her husband’s retirement where she worked for a citrus candy company and Grenelefe Resort. She moved back to Hartland in 2002 where she was active in St. Charles Parish and Pewaukee VFW Auxiliary.
Lois married Fred ‘Pete” C. Alton on April 23, 1955, and lived in their home in Pewaukee until Pete’s retirement. When Lois’s parents passed away in 1958, Lois and Pete took over custodianship of her adopted sister, Madeline “Maggie” Phillips. Lois and Pete supported Maggie through her high school and college years until she married David Morris. Lois and Pete were never blessed with children of their own but were active in helping with Maggie and Dave’s children, Kari, Pamela and Julie. Aunt Lois was a favorite to many of her nieces and nephews.
Lois is survived by nieces Kari (Jim) Renn, Pamela (Zachary) Tillman, Julie (Jeremy) Otte along with great-nieces and -nephews Brittany Renn, Jordan Renn, Joseph Renn, Joshua Otte, Peter Otte, Benjamin Otte, Samuel Tillman, and Wyatt Tillman; along with David Morris, brother-in-law. Aunt Lois is remembered fondly by many additional nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Fred ‘Pete’ C. Alton; her sister Madeline; parents William and Edna; brothers Barney, William Jr., and Wayne; and sisters Bernice, Doris, and Pat.
A celebration of Lois’s life will be held at Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland on December 22 from 2-4 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Luncheon will be served at the American Legion, Hartland, afterwards. Memorials encouraged to Angels-Grace Hospice or St. Charles Parish.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-3672156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.