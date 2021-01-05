MUKWONAGO
Lois A. Elwood-Lindholm (nee Johnson)
April 30, 1930 - Dec. 28, 2020
Lois was born to eternal life after a brief illness December 28, 2020, at age 90.
She was born April 30, 1930, in Rice Lake. She was a proud Norwegian and loved her lefsa and lutefisk. She had a great memory and could tell you the name and birth date of everyone in the family.
She is survived by sister Eileen Boren; brother Paul (Marilyn) Johnson; three children, Kerry (Buzz) Elwood, John Elwood and Mary Gilman; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Maurice Elwood; second husband, Harold Lindholm; parents, William T. and Myrtle Johnson; brothers Robert (Gladys) Johnson and Jack Johnson; and sons Michael Elwood and Kevin Elwood.
Due to COVID, a service and celebration of life will be scheduled for late spring. It is tentatively scheduled for April 30, 2021 at Church & Chapel Waukesha with interment at Genesee Cemetery.