MUKWONAGO
Lois A. Elwood-Lindholm (nee Johnson)
April 30, 1930 — Dec. 28, 2020
Lois A. Elwood-Lindholm (nee Johnson) was born to eternal life after a brief illness December 28, 2020, at age 90. She was born April 30, 1930, in Rice Lake. She was a proud Norwegian and loved her lefsa and lutefisk. She had a great memory and could tell you the name and birth date of all her children and grandchildren, even the great-grandchildren.
She loved to visit and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by sister Eileen Boren; brother Paul (Marilyn) Johnson; three children, Kerry (Buzz) Elwood (Donna Kuhtz), John (Jude) Elwood and Mary Gilman; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Maurice Elwood; second husband, Harold Lindholm; parents, William T. and Myrtle Johnson; brothers Robert (Gladys) Johnson and Jack Johnson; and sons Michael Elwood and Kevin Elwood.
Service and a celebration of Lois’s life will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Friday, April 30, at 1 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. Interment to follow at the Genesee Cemetery.