Lois J. Sywulka (nee Burian)
Lois J. Sywulka (nee Burian) passed away peacefully Monday, February 15, 2021, at age 87.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor “Bud” Sywulka.
Loving mother of Wendy (Casey) Smith and Mark (Mary Beth) Jezo-Sywulka. Proud grandma of Jennifer (Kale) Post, Elliot (Bailey) Jezo-Sywulka, the late Oliver Jezo-Sywulka and Avery Jezo-Sywulka. Cherished great-grandma of Emerson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, on Thursday, February 25, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to dup15q.org or American Cancer Society appreciated.
Lois was a resident of Kirkland Crossing and enjoyed the friendships she made. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
