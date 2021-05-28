LAKELAND, Fla.
Lois Kerr Hagemann
Sept. 14, 1926 - May 23, 2021
Lois Kerr Hagemann, age 94, passed away peacefully, May 23, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla.
Lois was born September 14, 1926, to David and Elsie Kerr. After attending MacMurray College in Jackson, Ill., Lois returned to Hartland to work with her family at the Bank of Hartland. It was then she met and married Joseph Walter. The marriage later ended.
In 1970, Lois married LeRoy Hagemann and they moved to Wisconsin Rapids until their retirement. They then moved to Lakeland, Florida, to live and enjoy the warmth of southern sun. Lois remained in Lakeland after her husband's death.
Lois enjoyed caring for her family, making a warm, comfortable home for them and spending time with good friends. You would often find her with (as she put it) her nose in a book. And, those books were historical novels and good love stories.
Lois is survived by her three children, Janet Fisher (Bob Kniprath), Steven Walter (Julie) and Jane Ogurek (Ron); five grandchildren, Tina, Ryan, Amanda, Troy and Cali; one great-grandson, Nolan; niece, Diane Kerr; and good friend, Elaine Oblinger.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; baby son, Joseph Phillip; and brother Donald Kerr.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 2, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will be at Holy Innocents Cemetery, Nashotah.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.