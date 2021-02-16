WAUKESHA
Lois Leone Running
Aug. 1, 1926 - Feb. 12, 2021
Lois Leone Running passed away peacefully on February 12, 2021, at Mission Creek Memory Care in Waukesha. She was born on August 1, 1926, to Louis and Ethel Fuhrman (nee Thompson) in Elmwood, and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College High School in New Ulm, Minnesota, in 1944, and then began her long career in banking at the Bank of Menomonie in Menomonie. She married LeMoine “Buck” Running in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1956. They lived in Menomonie, Washburn, Ashland and Waukesha, before settling in Brookfield in 1967, where she lived for the next 51 years. After raising her family, she returned to banking, working for Bank Mutual until she retired in her late 70s.
Lois was an avid league bowler for almost her entire life. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing, taking classes, and participating in showcases through the Dick Shore Dance Studio. She was a volunteer with the Brookfield Police Auxiliary, and acted as a bailiff for the Brookfield Municipal Court for many years. She was a great baker, and people looked forward to her Norwegian rosette cookies every Christmas. She enjoyed traveling, and took many bus tours around the country.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, LeMoine, in 1978; her parents; sister Muriel Wold; and brother Lorn Fuhrman.
She is survived by her sons Brian (Debbie) Running of Waukesha and Kevin Running of Muskego; three grandchildren, Charlotte Running of Milwaukee, Christopher Running of Omaha, Nebraska, and Drew Running of Milwaukee; one sister, Marvel Dreier of Northfield, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Fuhrman of Chippewa Falls and Marlys Drinkwine of Menomonie; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 20, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.