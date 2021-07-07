MUKWONAGO
Lois R. Weber
Dec. 30, 1928 - June 28, 2021
Lois R. Weber, 92, was born to life on December 30, 1928, and born to eternal life on June 28, 2021.
She went to be with her Lord and the love of her life, Jim, surrounded by her family.
Lois was born in the city of Milwaukee to parents William and Margaret Janke. She graduated from Lutheran High School in 1946. In 1952, Jim and Lois were married in Madison and moved into their new home in Milwaukee, where they lived for 34 years, moving to Lake Geneva for 29 years. Their last three years were spent at Linden Ridge in Mukwonago.
Lois worked as a customer service representative for Sears in Bay Shore, and has been retired for 37 years. Lois enjoyed her high school club and birthday club up until 2020.
Survived by her daughter Margaret “Pegs” (Greg) Katzenberg of Lake Geneva, and her sister-in-law Marge (Janke) Maynard of New Berlin and sister-in-law Sharon Wandsneider of Hartland. Grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle) Dittmar of Nashotah, Randy (Kelly) Lamphear of Milwaukee, Darin Katzenberg of Eugene, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Beckett Dittmar, Nathan, Liam, Tyler and Cody Lamphear and Aliyah Katzenberg; and countless nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Weber; her parents, William and Margaret Janke; brothers Robert and Richard Janke; and sister-in-law Mary Janke.
Visitation will be Friday, July 9, at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 Capital Drive, Brookfield. Visitation 10 AM -12:45, service at 1 PM. Burial to follow service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, in the Garden of the Last Supper.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent to www.starsandstripeshornorflight.org/donate/ on behalf of Lois Weber, in loving memory of Jim Weber’s “Operation Resolve” on November 5, 2011.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 414-269-4365 or online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.