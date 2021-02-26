DELAFIELD
Lois Reisdorf
Dec. 29, 1926 - Feb. 23, 2021
Lois Reisdorf, born Dec. 29, 1926, passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021, with her family at her side in her home in Delafield. She has been reunited with her husband, Ronald Reisdorf, and her mother, father and sister that preceded her.
She is survived by her sons James Reisdorf (Letty), Timothy Reisdorf and Daniel Reisdorf (Carmen), and daughter Roni Jo Reisdorf-Davis (Sean). She is further survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family has elected to have a private service for her at this time. We will have a “Celebration of Lois’s Life” for family and friends to attend in the spring of 2021. Details to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Lois’s name to the Susan G. Komen Wisconsin Breast Cancer Awareness Fund at komenwisconsin.org or by calling 877-465-6636.